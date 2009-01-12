Resilient Flooring

Resilient flooring falls in the middle of the flooring spectrum when it comes to flexibility. They’re not as hard as stone, not as soft as carpet, yet they offer some give. A thin floor-covering material, they are composed of resins, plasticizers, fibres and fillers and are formed using heat and pressure. Resilient flooring in sheet or tile form offers durability, affordability, comfort and ease of maintenance. The term linoleum is incorrectly used to describe resilients. Linoleum is actually the predecessor to current resilient flooring and is rarely used today.

Resilient flooring is available in two forms: inlaid vinyl and rotovinyl. Inlaid vinyl is the most durable and expensive of all resilient materials. The reason for this is that the colour and texture of the material is layered all the way through to the backing, therefore colours and patterns last longer with a deeper colour. It is heavier than other resilient material and consequently more difficult to install.

Rotovinyl uses photographic images topped by clear vinyl or polyurethane to simulate natural materials such as stone or brick. The thickness of this top layer determines appearance, durability and price. Average topcoat is 10 millimetres with 25 millimetres for the most expensive. Good quality materials should be solid yet firm and should recover from indentation easily.

Most resilients are available in “no-wax” finishes. These require minimum maintenance and resist staining and scuffing. Daily sweeping and occasional damp-mopping will suffice. Preparing the sub-floor is important, as any imperfections will show on the final floor.

Sheet vinyl

Description

wider range of colours, patterns and surface finishes than vinyl tile

provides good resilience and durability

sold in 6’, 9’ and 12’ widths

allows for a seamless floor

may require professional installation

more expensive than comparable material in tile form

Uses

recommended for spaces that will have a high level of contact with moisture

will prevent moisture seeping through the seams and loosening the adhesive below

ideal for kitchens, laundry rooms, bathrooms

can install below, on or above grade

Maintenance

easily maintained because it resists stains

requires sweeping, occasional washing

for washing, use only water-based products and use little water

Solid vinyl

Description

available in a variety of colours, patterns, embossed designs in smooth or gloss finishes

also simulate natural materials

easier to install than sheet vinyl

resistant to grease, moisture, acids, chipping and scuffing

available in 9” and 12” square tiles

most expensive and durable of all resilient tiles

burns can mar surface

Uses

can install below, on or above grade

ideal for entrances, kitchens, bathrooms, children’s rooms, family rooms

Maintenance

easily maintained because it resists stains

sweeping, occasional washing

for washing, use only water-based products and use little water

Vinyl composite tile

Description

similar to vinyl tile except the percentage of vinyl is lower and replaced with fillers

available in a variety of solid colours, marbleized patterns and textured finishes

excellent durability, resists grease, moisture, denting, although not as good as solid vinyl

available in 9” and 12” square tiles

not as quiet or resilient as solid vinyl

Uses

can install below, on or above grade

ideal for kitchens, entrances, bathrooms, family rooms, children’s rooms

Maintenance

easily maintained because it resists stains

sweeping, occasional washing

for washing, use only water-based products and use little water

Rubber tile

Description

made of synthetic rubber

comfortable, durable and provides good sound insulation

tiles available from 9” by 9” to 18” by 36”

available in few colours with smooth surface or with raised surface-pattern

slippery when wet if untextured

not very resistant to grease or oil

Uses

great for creating a utilitarian or high-tech look

good for areas that need to be moisture-resistant

Maintenance