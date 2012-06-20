Rooftop Escapes

The other night, my partner pointed out that from our apartment, we never see sunsets or sunrises. How unromantic! We live on the ground floor and face a courtyard. It has its perks — we have a garden, for example, and we never have to wait for the elevator. But we don’t get a lot of direct sunlight coming through the windows, and no, we never see the sun come and go. So lately I’ve been fantasizing about great rooftop perches — stylish, wonderful places that are peaceful and relaxed but also afford a great view. Here are a few that I find particularly inspiring:

Now that’s romantic! The real danger of having an outdoor dining space like this one (which belongs to socialite Claude Wasserstein) is that your guests would never want to leave. I also like the suzani tablecloth — it’s youthful and fun.

The vibrant pillows — upholstered in Kuba cloth and antique silk saris — pop against the white walls of this Moroccan rooftop oasis.

Renowned architect Robert A. M. Stern converted the rooftop of his Manhattan office into a serene place to relax, read and escape the grind.

If it weren’t for the Chrysler Building in the background, Diane von Furstenburg’s New York rooftop would almost seem like a prairie meadow.

I appreciate how lush this compact, 14′ x 16′ patio is. Turning the guard rail into a garden is a clever idea.

Photo credits:

1. Vogue, photography by François Halard

2. Elle Decor, photography by Simon Upton

3. Architectural Digest, photography by Peter Aaron/Esto

4. Architectural Digest, photography by François Halard

5. Apartment Therapy