See H & H Editors’ Christmas Stockings!

House & Home editors share the stories behind their Christmas stockings below. Read on to get a glimpse of their personal holiday style!

“I really love this stocking because it’s so unexpected! The pastel palette is not classic Christmas and because of that, it feels fresh and becomes more of a design statement than a festive one.” — Criselda Tejada, Assistant to the Editor

“Mine looks like I needlepointed it, but I don’t have the motor skills for that! I feel like it’s pretty classic and I will never get tired of it.” — Wendy Jacob, Features Editor

“I had a whole set of these made and monogrammed at Snug As A Bug — a clothing and toy shop in my neighborhood. There’s something about buffalo check in red and black that just says Christmas to me, and I love the snowy-white cuff that folds over the top. We hang them on hooks from our non-functional fireplace, then on Christmas Eve they are stuffed and placed under the tree.” — Alice Lawlor, Editorial Director

“I love these stockings for their simple look and cozy texture, however they do not hold a lot (according to my children!). Santa seems to always have a little basket under each sock with stocking stuffer overflow. Santa also wraps all the stocking stuffers that come down our chimney… just saying.” — Morgan Michener, Senior Editor

“My mom bought my sister and I matching stockings when we were young in honor of two of our favorite Christmas stories — mine, Frosty the Snowman and hers, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Now, I love the feeling of nostalgia they conjure. ” — Amanda Tucci, Editorial Assistant