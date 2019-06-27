Sensational Patio Style: Outdoor Inspiration For Summer

Summer is short in Canada, so we do our best to make the most of it! Whether you have a sprawling backyard, mid-size patio or tiny condo balcony, a dreamy outdoor room that extends your living space is within reach with help from The Home Depot Canada. Outdoor furniture, umbrellas, lights, accessories, barbecues and more are all available under one roof. A recent study by The Home Depot Canada reported that only half of Canadians feel their outdoor space is welcoming. If you can relate, The Home Depot Canada is perfect for finding everything you need to set up your own outdoor oasis so you can spend more time enjoying the sun. Here, we share some decorating inspiration for fresh-air living.

Breezy Bistro

Hampton Bay 9-foot Aluminum Market Umbrella in Porcelain, Hampton Bay Egg Patio Chair in Yellow/White, Hampton Bay Side Table, Hampton Bay 11.5 inch Large Metal Lantern, Hampton Bay Banana Leaf Tropical Lumbar Throw Pillow

Using bright accent colours, bold patterns and geometric shapes, create a spot suitable for both morning coffee and evening chats with your BFF. Arrange a pair of conversational chairs on either side of an outdoor accent table, with an umbrella for shade during the day and decorative lighting for night. It’s a style statement with big impact. Not your look? No worries! The Home Depot Canada offers traditional and modern patio furniture in a wide variety of colours and groupings!

Lazy Summertime Lounging

Hampton Bay Pacific Landing Steel/Aluminum Swing with Flat Canopy, Hampton Bay Keith Trellis Square Throw Pillow, Hampton Bay Metal Garden Stool in Black Finish, Hampton Bay Fresco Radler 7-foot-7-inch by 10-foot-10-inch Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Home Decorators Collection 16.9-inch Ribbed Ball Planter in Ivory, Proven Winners PW Hydrangea Little Lime

A daybed-size patio swing with a retractable shade canopy? Yes please! Piled with outdoor pillows and perhaps a garden stool nearby to hold a cold drink, we’ll spend all summer reading and napping here, thank-you very much. An on-trend bold outdoor rug and potted plant adds to the outdoor-living room vibe.

Alfresco Entertaining

Patio Plus Indo 6-Piece Rectangular Dining Set with Dining Chairs and Bench, Napoleon Rogue SE 425 Propane BBQ with Range Side Burner in Stainless Steel, DuraStrada Tuscan 24-inch-square Porcelain Paver in Grey, Weber 3-Piece BBQ Tool Set in Stainless Steel, THD 16-Piece Dinnerware Set-Black & White

Nothing says warm weather like eating outdoors. Set up the ultimate alfresco dining area with a table and seating for a crowd, barbecue and portable bar cart for drinks, extra plates and more. Delineate the space with paving stones: try porcelain pavers for a refined indoor-inspired design, or a cobblestone or brick style for something more rustic.

Endless Summer Nights

Hampton Bay Stockton Wicker 4-piece Chat Seating with Cushioned Coffee Table, South Shore Munich Bar Cart with Wine Rack, Feit Electric 30-foot 15-Light LED String Light Set, Monarch Specialties 60-by-50-inch Ultra-Soft Ribbed Throw in Blue, 20-inch Square Pillows in Faye Floral Print and Diamond Frenzy, Zuo Modern Rust Red Outdoor Throw Pillow

For conversations that run long into the evening, create a cozy space with deep-seated soft furnishings, lots of pillows and magical lighting. With a fully-stocked bar cart, your time outdoors will extend well past sundown, whether you’re having a family night or hosting friends.

However you like to soak up summer — lounging, entertaining or even gardening — The Home Depot Canada has everything you need to turn your dream backyard, patio or balcony into a reality, without breaking the bank.