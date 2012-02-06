Serene Escapes

According to researchers, January is the most depressing month of the year. Consumer debt, failed New Year’s resolutions and bad weather all add up to a kind of almanac rock bottom. Personally, I believe February is even worse because of its relative distance from a recent holiday. The best medicine is to spend a few minutes Google-imaging plush resorts and daydreaming about vacation getaways. So on this dreary Monday, I invite you to join me on a little trip south.

When H&H interviewed J.Crew Creative Director Jenna Lyons for our January 2012 issue, we learned of her love for Aman Resorts. The high-end chain has more than 20 hotels in off-the-grid locals from the private isle of Pamalican in the Philippines to the pristine central and western valleys of Bhutan.

Situated just a few minutes from the ruins of Angkor Wat, Amansara resort in Cambodia was once the guesthouse of King Norodom Sihanouk, where he played host to dignitaries and celebrities the likes of French president Charles de Gaulle and Jacqueline Kennedy.

If you’re a looking for a little adventure (think safari hikes and tiger sightings) Aman-i-Khás resort is in fact a camp in the middle of a wildlife sanctuary in Rajasthan, India. Now this is my kind of camping.

And how about a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway to Bora Bora? Nothing quite says “I love you” like a thatched bungalow with panoramic views of turquoise ocean and Mount Otemanu.

The Four Seasons resort in French Polynesia.

And finally, the Viceroy Maldives designed by Toronto interior design firm Yabu Pushelberg is expected to open any day now. Here are some renderings of their villas.

Okay everyone, back to work!

Photo credits:

1-2. Amansara Cambodia

3-4. Aman-i-Khás India

5-6. Four Seasons Bora Bora

7-8. Viceroy Maldives