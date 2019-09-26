Sherwin-Williams Announces 2020 Color Of The Year!

Sherwin-Williams just revealed its 2020 Color Of The Year as Naval (SW-6244). “People want to feel grounded and inspired to pursue their mental, physical and emotional well-being,” says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. “Naval is reminiscent of the night sky, which people have looked to for centuries for guidance, as a muse and as a reminder to live more mindfully.” This striking shade — inspired by the glamour of Art Deco — is equally calming and confident, injecting serenity into your home’s busiest spaces.

Treat Naval like a neutral and pair it with warm tones, like blush, cream and crisp white. It works equally well brushed onto a bedroom wall, as evidenced by the above calming hideaway, as it does on a statement wall showcasing an eclectic array of modern artwork. As we begin to prep for the colder months ahead, this handsome hue will cocoon us and encourage some well-deserved hibernation.

