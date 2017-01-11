Shops We Love: Angus & Celeste

Here at H&H, we’re all about pretty ceramic pieces that instantly elevate a space. So, when we discovered Angus & Celeste, it was instant love.

Coupled with botanic and narrative decorations, the primarily online boutique was founded in 2005 by design duo Keir Mac Donald and Asha Cato in Melbourne, Australia.

With a background in sculpture, printmaking and ceramics, Keir and Asha create objects that are both functional and beautiful. The products are produced in-house at their picturesque Dandenong Ranges studio, as well as in collaboration with local and international potteries.

From hanging planters to tableware and jewelry, these ‘Modern Collectables’ offer a timeless aesthetic while drawing inspiration from the natural world.