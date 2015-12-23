Shops We Love: Kantelberg & Co.

Designers and homeowners frequent Kantelberg & Co. for its stock of unique and elegantly decontextualized pieces. Visitors might find an antique trophy chair fashioned from antlers on one visit, and a coffee table made of art-packing crates on the next. As a teenager, Kantelberg cultivated an appreciation for unique color combinations and visual details during visits to Cologne’s markets and cathedrals. Today, they continue to inspire her collection of restored architectural salvage, one-of-a-kind antiques, enduring modern pieces and specialty European art. “I prefer pieces with a substantial and honest presence,” says Kantelberg.

Located 1150 Castlefield Ave., Unit B, Toronto.