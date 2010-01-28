Simple Sofas

I think everyone looking for a new sofa falls in love with a Montauk. Whether you have sat on one in their showroom, or just checked them out in a magazine or on a website, you can just tell they are super comfortable and would last forever.

I used to see their sofas as something you would use only in a casual space like a family room or loft, because of their overstuffed feather cushions and optional slipcovers. But over the past few years they have come out with a few new collections that are much more refined and could be used in any room.

The Wingback is their newest sofa and it’s right on trend with the shelter-style high back. I’ve often seen it shown in linen which further adds to its organic look.

Old favourites of mine are the Stanley sofa and the Big Ben sofa (both above) — square arms and simple shapes always work for me.

The Scroll sofa and Polo chair are two other newer styles that have classic lines and details.

Photo credits:

1-5. Montauk Sofa