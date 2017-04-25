Sleep Easy With Sustainable & Organic Bedding

Used linens are one of the most difficult things to recycle; up to 80% of donated bedding is sent directly to North American landfills by donation services, where decomposing natural fibers release methane gas which contributes to climate change. In an effort to help cut down on the 10 million tons of textile waste that ends up in landfills each year — a pile of sheets and towels 150 times the size of the Great Pyramid in Egypt — Coyuchi recycles, upcycles, or renews linens. Coyuchi for Life users subscribe for organic bed and bath linens from the U.S. brand in 6-, 12-, or 24-month increments. When the subscription period is up, customers send back used linens in the same box as the new set arrives in. You can sleep a little easier knowing your bedding is organic and sustainable for the environment.