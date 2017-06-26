Star Wars Inspires A Table By Zaha Hadid Design

The fluid lines of Zaha Hadid Design‘s Le-a table is inspired by the classic double-bun hairstyle worn by Princess Leia in Star Wars. Created for pop culture collectable company Leblon Delienne, the table’s two straight ends are supported by a looping middle. The piece is finished in shiny glass and carbon fiber, and is available in black, white, brass or silver finishes. It’s not the first time the studio has drawn inspiration from the Star Wars universe; the late architect Zaha Hadid created a desk for a Disney event in 2016 based on a headdress worn by Queen Amidala.