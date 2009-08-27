Statement Furniture

A few weeks ago I blogged about some great furniture that was made with reclaimed lumber at Restoration Hardware. I was on their website last week and I couldn’t believe the new and beautiful room shots they had to show off some of their other items.

There is a big European influence here with a lot of the items from Belgium, Netherlands, U.K. and France. I loved all of the natural linen upholstery, and weathered oak case goods that look like driftwood. Best of all was how over-scaled everything was.

It’s certainly tricky to fit a lot of these pieces in a small space, but even if it was just one of their Sealight Floor Lamps or French Upholstered Wing Chairs in the corner of a living room, it would make quite a statement.

Photo credits:

1-4. Restoration Hardware