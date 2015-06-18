Steel Meets Wood At Swank Designs

“Modern, clean aesthetics” is the mantra behind Swank Designs, a Toronto-based boutique known for bringing together two elements you wouldn’t normally see: wood and steel. Owner Blair Nesbitt says he enjoys the warmth and earthy tones that wood gives, but likes to pair it with more modern and sleek table legs. His hands-on approach to working with metal creates something that’s not only beautiful to look at, but also engineered to last lifetimes.