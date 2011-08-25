Tabletop Trends

It may still be warm outside, but fall is approaching. Leaves will turn rich shades of orange and yellow, sweaters will come out of storage and, for many, weekends will be filled with dinner parties and festive gatherings. So, what better time to give your table settings an autumn-inspired look? Here are some on-trend ways to make meals extra-special, with new finds from Home Outfitters. (This blog is sponsored by Home Outfitters — enter to win a $500 gift card!)

The nature-inspired look is definitely a hit. Leaf prints on the GlucksteinHome Foliage collection suit the season, and complement GlucksteinHome’s wood salad servers.

The GlucksteinHome Bois dinnerware line continues the organic trend. Placed on a linen table runner it feels very natural. Mixing a mug with a tumbler that could be from the kitchen is all part of the less-formal approach we’re seeing with tabletop trends.

Handmade items are also heavily sought-after. While you may not be able buy locally handcrafted pottery, lines like GlucksteinHome Terracotta evoke artisanal style.

As noted in our September 2011 issue, hand-drawn, painterly patterns are on the rise, and the Salt & Pepper Poppi collection delivers with its delicate and pretty looking blooms. When paired with a soft coral napkin, it creates a sophisticated, romantic feel. Mixing it with pastels continues the watercolour trend that’s also big right now.

The runway is always inspiring home decor, and tableware isn’t immune. Rich, jewel tones and plaid prints are hot for fall. The Home Studio Kilt line uses unique colours, too, and pairs well with the solid Circles line. Our editors are always scouting antique stores in search of jewel-toned tumblers, but this Home Studio glassware is from Home Outfitters! Mixing stemware with low glasses is also a newer look.

Being the floral fan that I am, my personal favourite for this season is the Poppi collection. I can definitely see myself picking up some jewel-toned items and mixing them with my white plates for a fresh look.

Visit a Home Outfitters location near you for more dinnerware products, from plates to cutlery to table accessories. Plus, enter to win a $500 Home Outfitters gift card — enough to revamp your table settings. Plus, look at our photo gallery for more dinnerware options and watch our TV segment to get tips from H&H editors on setting a table for entertaining.

Photo credits:

1, 2, 4, 5. Donna Griffith.

3. Home Outfitters