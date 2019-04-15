The Home Edit Shares Their Tips For Creating A Covetable Laundry Room

The Home Edit‘s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are passionate about organizing everything from kitchens to closets, but they have a soft spot for one room in particular. “Laundry rooms are the unsung hero of the house,” says Clea. “I put a lot of thought into mine, I was like, ‘This is a great spot to shine,’” adds Joanna. We sat down with the organizers to the stars — who have worked with Busy Phillips, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and more — to break down their best organization tips for a space that is both functional and beautiful.

1. Carefully consider storage. One of the biggest design mistakes the organization duo sees is inefficient storage. Install floating shelves, drying racks and hanging storage on the door to maximize space.

2. Hide dirty clothes in stylish laundry hampers. There are so many covetable hampers on the market that are both practical and pleasing to the eye. Clea and Joanna recommend getting a divided hamper to keep whites and darks separate (see: The Home Edit’s customizable canvas hamper on wheels, which also makes depositing clean laundry throughout the house a breeze).

3. Save space with an innovative washer and dryer. It’s important to invest in a machine that takes the guess work out of doing your laundry. GE Appliances’ washing machines store a whole bottle of detergent and dispense the perfect amount each load, plus it has a built-in water station, so there’s no need for a sink. “The functionality of the machine means you have to store less so your shelves are less cluttered,” says Clea.

4. Take products out of their packaging. One of The Home Edit’s top tips when organizing a space is put products into sleek containers. Whether it’s plastic bins, glass jars or clear turntables, your laundry essentials will instantly look more put together.

5. Don’t be afraid to make a statement. “The laundry room has become a much more whimsical design-inspired space,” says Clea. She recommends treating it like you would a powder room: add a bold tile on the floor or eye-catching wallpaper for major wow-factor. Joanna agrees. “You can have fun with it because there’s so little that needs to happen there — it’s just one job: [doing your laundry].”