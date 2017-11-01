Top Christmas Tree Decorating Trends For 2017

Spruce up your spruce and freshen up your fir this season with these inspiring holiday decorating ideas. Start by finding a fresh Ontario tree near you.

Winter White

White ornaments pop against lush greenery. Keep your decorating palette to snowy hues only — from pleated paper stars to a felt ball garland — with a touch of gold for shine, if desired. Clear and frosted white ornaments will blend right in.

Fresh-Cut And Au Naturel

Nothing beats the nostalgic fragrance of a fresh-cut fir or spruce. So, showcase the natural beauty of your tree with forest-inspired pine cones, acorns and rustic birchbark and burlap ornaments on twine. Continue the theme with dried orange ornaments and garlands for a timeless look, as featured in House & Home magazine’s November 2017 issue. (Get the DIY instructions here.)

Great White North

Coordinating with the natural look, Canada-themed decorations are all the rage and the perfect way to complement a locally grown tree. Think plaid, buffalo check and ski motifs for a cosy vibe, plus introduce ornaments shaped like woodland creatures.

Iridescent Objects & Pink Tones

Silver and gold may be a Christmas carol-celebrated holiday palette, but this year copper and rose gold also continue to be on trend. (With the look shifting into iridescent and even more pink hues.) Add sparkle to your tree with copper stars, rose-gold balls and other ornaments in coordinating champagne, pastel pink and pale yellow gold hues.

Geometric

Consider angular shapes over spherical for a fresh take on Christmas ornaments. Available in wire-formed silhouettes or solid designs, they lend a modern look to trees.

Think Small

Short on space? A grouping of small, fresh-cut tabletop trees in varying heights serves as an elegant replacement for a single six-footer. Smaller trees also serve as beautiful secondary decorations and a lovely way to dress up your front porch for the holiday season. Petite trees require less ornamentation, so keep them simple with twinkle lights only, simple garlands or a few ornaments in one or two colours.

Browse H&H’s Christmas Greenery Ideas for more tree decorating inspiration, DIY projects and holiday gifts.