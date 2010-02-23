Twin Beds

I don’t know about you, but I find rooms decorated with twin beds sort of endearing. They hold memories of childhood, cottages and I Love Lucy reruns — it’s comfort food decorating, really. They also make it easy to pull a room together, because they’re symmetrical and straightforward. Think of them as the perfect place to start when designing a bedroom. Two beds + pretty table + decorative lamp + cute artwork + rug or painted floor = easy bedroom.

Because the equation is so simple, you can keep the room chic and cheap or go for broke and layer up juicy quilts and beautiful statement pieces. Have a look at some pretty inspiration below, including beds that will surely make you long to sleep in a twin again.

This simple boys’ room was in a chalet that we shot for H&H in November 2009. The wooden beds offer warm weight to a room decorated with traditional checks and stripes.

The simple upholstered beds shown here from Hickory Chair have a little extra height to the headboard — a proportion that makes them feel interesting and grown-up.

You can’t go wrong with beds like these and a fresh white palette.

This photo proves that it’s all about the symmetry.

This hand-hammered iron bed is a stunner. Notice that it has a headboard built into the four-poster — nice detail.

The Malm twin bed frame from Ikea comes in white or black and offers sleek, clean design. I’ve been on many photo shoots with this bed set up for kids — it often fools me into thinking it’s custom because of the simplicity of the lines.

Photo credits:

1. House & Home November 2009 issue, photography by Virginia Macdonald

2. Candler Twin Bed, Hickory Chair

3. Stephen Falcke Interior Design

4. Kristen Buckingham Interior Design

5. Marco Bed, Oly Studio

6. Malm bed frame, Ikea