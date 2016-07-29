Updated Classics: Tiled Kitchen Walls

Discover fresh alternatives to popular design trends in our online series, Updated Classics.

Classic Pick: Extending a backsplash all the way up to the ceiling in a kitchen is a luxurious touch. To make the most of this look, it’s important to choose a tile with some character. The subtle veining of the Carrara marble subway tile is paired with dark cabinets for a bistro look.

Fresh Spin: Exotic tile applied to a feature wall lends wow-factor to a classic white kitchen, making it feel of-the-moment. Designer Samantha Farjo used black sconces to punctuate the graphic tilework’s lively pattern.