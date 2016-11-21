Updated Classics: Botanical Wallpaper
Discover fresh alternatives to popular design trends in our online series, Updated Classics.
Classic Pick: We love the hand-drawn quality of this whimsical wildflower botanical wallpaper. The spare look lets the hammered finish of the brass bed and marquetry side table shine.
Fresh Spin: An oversized scale and hit of color makes this stylized orchid wallpaper turn any room into a hothouse. What makes it even more current is layering a bold artwork on top that plays off the palette, so this kitchen feels lush and decorated.
