updated classics: botanical wallpaper

Updated Classics: Botanical Wallpaper

Discover fresh alternatives to popular design trends in our online series, Updated Classics.

Classic-Floral-Wallpaper--Bedroom_Detail-001_Final

Classic Pick: We love the hand-drawn quality of this whimsical wildflower botanical wallpaper. The spare look lets the hammered finish of the brass bed and marquetry side table shine.

Les Ensembliers Home

Fresh Spin: An oversized scale and hit of color makes this stylized orchid wallpaper turn any room into a hothouse. What makes it even more current is layering a bold artwork on top that plays off the palette, so this kitchen feels lush and decorated.

Author:
Wendy Jacob
Photographer:
1. Donna Griffith 2. André Rider    
Designer:
1. Theresa Casey 2. Les Ensembliers
Products:
1. House & Home February 2013 issue 2. House & Home October 2015 issue
