hand-woven textiles

Updated Classics: Hand-Woven Textiles

Discover fresh alternatives to popular design trends in our online series, Updated Classics.

hand-woven rug

Classic Pick: Designer Kelvin Browne brought back an antique hand-woven rug from his trip to Marrakech, which lends a colorful hand to the fairly neutral space. The varied patterns offer an eclectic look underfoot.

woven wall hanging

Fresh Spin: Add texture and color to your home in a more subtle way with woven wall hangings.  The free-from pattern and playful fringe strikes a crafty ’70s note with a cool contemporary vibe.

Author:
Sabina Sohail
Photographer:
1. Virginia Macdonald 2. Andre Rider
Designer:
1. Kelvin Browne
Source:
1. House & Home April 2013 2. House & Home July 2015
