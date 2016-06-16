Updated Classics: Hand-Woven Textiles

Discover fresh alternatives to popular design trends in our online series, Updated Classics.

Classic Pick: Designer Kelvin Browne brought back an antique hand-woven rug from his trip to Marrakech, which lends a colorful hand to the fairly neutral space. The varied patterns offer an eclectic look underfoot.

Fresh Spin: Add texture and color to your home in a more subtle way with woven wall hangings. The free-from pattern and playful fringe strikes a crafty ’70s note with a cool contemporary vibe.