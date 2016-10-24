Updated Classics: Upholstered Headboard

Feature-Updated-Classics-Upholstered-Headboards

Discover fresh alternatives to popular design trends in our online series, Updated Classics.

Classic Pick: In a temporary rental apartment, designers Richard Ouellette and Maxime Vandal of Les Ensembliers chose a timeless linen headboard in a neutral shade with nailhead detailing that riffs on Belgian farmhouse simplicity. This solid headboard uholstery doesn’t clash with punchier layered prints such as the ikat pillows, colorful Oushak rug and damask drapes.

Fresh Spin: Senior H&H design editor Sally Armstrong made the headboard in her own bedroom into a major statement by elongating it to anchor the king size bed. The subtle pattern and channeling adds low key — but luxe — visual interest, and serves as a dramatic backdrop for the floating vanity.

Author:
Wendy Jacob
Photographer:
1. André Rider 2. Virginia Macdonald
Designer:
1. Les Ensembliers 2. Sally Armstrong
Source:
1. House & Home October 2015 issue 2. House & Home April 2016 issue
Products:
1. Bed, Toile sur Rendez-Vous; bedside table, wooden dresser, 1stdibs; table lamp, Celadon Collection; rug, Tapis H. Lalonde & Frère; chair, drapery, Les Ensembliers; drapery fabric, Télio (to the trade); artwork, Art Mûr 2. Bed design, Atelier Kastelic Buffey; floating bedside tables, bed fabrication, Cando Woodworking; headboard fabric by Seemakrish, drapery fabric by Laura Lienhard Textiles, carpeting, Y&Co; white linens, Au Lit Fine Linens; pink throw pillows, Elte; grey throw, Avenue Road; drapery sewing (throughout), Wesley Seto Design; pink vessel (in side table), Pimlico Design Gallery
