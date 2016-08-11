updated classics: stone bathroom tile

Updated Classics: Stone Bathroom Tile

Discover fresh alternatives to popular design trends in our online series, Updated Classics.

Stone-Bathroom-Tile-Classic-Pick-MetD_Ikea

Classic Pick: A mix of natural marble stone tiles, anchored by a dark floor, is a striking backdrop for a shapely freestanding tub. The contrast of uniform, glossy subway tile above the display ledge brings the stone’s range of color variations to life.

Stone-Bathroom-Tile-Fresh-Spin-CampbellResidence-HH_JA16

Fresh Spin: This bathroom mixes stone together but it’s the huge scale of the onyx slabs covering the full-height of the wall that creates impact. The stone’s natural striations create a topographical effect for lots of visual interest, but it doesn’t feel busy. A lighter floor tile enhances the airy effect while the colorful piece of art is a witty addition to the soft, neutral shades of the onyx.

Author:
Wendy Jacob
Photographer:
1. Andre Rider 2. Angus Fergusson
Designer:
2. Alex Chapman
Source:
1. Kitchens & Baths 2012 2. House & Home January 2016 issue
Tags:
  • Eddie

    To be honest, neither of these excite me, but between the two I’ll go with the classic.

