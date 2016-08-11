Updated Classics: Stone Bathroom Tile

Discover fresh alternatives to popular design trends in our online series, Updated Classics.

Classic Pick: A mix of natural marble stone tiles, anchored by a dark floor, is a striking backdrop for a shapely freestanding tub. The contrast of uniform, glossy subway tile above the display ledge brings the stone’s range of color variations to life.

Fresh Spin: This bathroom mixes stone together but it’s the huge scale of the onyx slabs covering the full-height of the wall that creates impact. The stone’s natural striations create a topographical effect for lots of visual interest, but it doesn’t feel busy. A lighter floor tile enhances the airy effect while the colorful piece of art is a witty addition to the soft, neutral shades of the onyx.