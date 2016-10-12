Visit The True Nordic Exhibit At The Gardiner Museum
Scandi design buffs, this exhibit is for you! Over 100 works of Canadian Scandinavian design including furniture, textiles, metalwork, glassware and ceramics will be on display during the True Nordic exhibition at the Gardiner Museum from October 13, 2016 to January 8, 2017.
Visitors will have the chance to learn how Scandinavia influences design in Canada, and why this aesthetic continues to strike a chord with so many contemporary Canadian designers and artisans today.
The exhibit will also be travelling to the New Brunswick Museum from March 3 to September 5, 2017, as well as the Vancouver Art Gallery from October 21, 2017 to January 21, 2018. Tickets for the Toronto exhibit can be purchased here.
