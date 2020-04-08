This Warm Modern Kitchen Is A Study In Contrasts

For an artist’s family of three in Westmount, Quebec, their storied home (the family had been living in it for 60 years) needed an update. The kitchen was stark and drafty and lacked efficient counters space, so, they called upon architect Andrew Curtis of RobitailleCurtis to get the job done. “Our client requested a streamlined, efficient white kitchen, which can sometimes feel too sleek and cold, but, here, it’s balanced by the warmth that the natural wood brings,” he says.

A floating vent hood over the island and plenty of cabinets and appliances deliver a modern eat-in kitchen with lots of work surfaces. Andrew created more workspace by moving the cooktop to a new island, and added a pantry underneath the home’s main stairway, instead of underneath the wood staircase (shown).

The cabinets and countertops are made of the same solid matte surface (Italian laminate-like material called Fenix) for a seamless look, and chamfered doors pull open, so there’s no hardware to break up the sight lines.

“Our goal was to update the old parts of the house while respecting the existing character and integrity,” says Andrew (pictured). “The traditional wood panelling played off the modern design nicely, so we were certain to keep it.”

The existing blackboard paint wall creates a dramatic backdrop to highlight a new light fixture. A red credenza was a lucky Kijiji find. “They wanted the dining area to be open and connected to the kitchen but still feel separate,” says Andrew.