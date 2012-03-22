Weekly Roundup: Spring Is Here!

As evidenced by our growing design sites we like list and blog roll, we’re very inspired by blogs here at houseandhome.com. So, we think it’s only fitting to let you know what we’re loving on the world wide web. Come by every Thursday for a fresh set of hot links. For this week’s batch, you’ll see that we’re enchanted by warmer temperatures and early blooms, and, as such, favour fresh, colourful spaces! Reno season is upon us, so we’ve included a link for all you hands-on folks in need of inspiration, too:

1. Heather Clawson of Habitually Chic shares beautiful photos of gardens and indoor-outdoor living.

2. Lucy of The Design Files takes us into the eclectic Australian home of textile designer Sally Campbell.

3. John and Sherry Petersik of Young House Love reveal their kitchen makeover results.

4. Ginny Branch Stelling of Design*Sponge interviews photographer and food blogger Erin Scott.

5. Oliver Yaphe founder and designer Katherine Yaphe considers neon decor for spring. (Katherine’s minimalist custom-built home is featured in our April 2012 issue!)

