Win A $200 Gift Certificate To The One Of A Kind Show!

Mark your calendars! The One Of A Kind Christmas Show in Toronto is back for the holiday season with heaps of handcrafted goods and seasonal crafts. From November 26th to December 6th, visitors will have the opportunity to meet with artisans, take part in complimentary DIY workshops and check out the five key shopping districts: Flavors, Fashion, Green, Rising Stars, and Visual Arts.

Other features include an annual artisan competition, prêt-à-porter fashion shows, and a presentation from House & Home. On December 3rd at 1 p.m., our very own Jennifer Koper and Lauren Petroff will help you create the perfect gift basket for everyone on your list.

We’re giving away a $200 gift certificate and 10 pairs of tickets to the show! For a chance to win, enter here.