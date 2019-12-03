3 Winter Floral Arrangements With Staying Power

Fresh blooms are as essential to holiday decorating as trimming the tree or wrapping presents in style. Turn over a new leaf with three winter floral arrangements that last well beyond December 25th!

Play With A Muted Palette

Go beyond poinsettias this season with an arrangement of dusty miller and cut amaryllis tucked into a ginger jar. Often used separately for Christmas arrangements, these flowers look fresh when combined. The silvery foliage has a cool, frosty appearance while orange blooms bring warmth and impact.

Build Drama With Tall Sculptural Branches

Arranged en masse, rose hip branches create a striking silhouette in your front hall. The delicate green stems and small red berries are festive without being overly Christmassy, and will look attractive well into the new year. Be sure to choose a sturdy vase, like this marble one, to best support leaning branches.

Add Layers Of Texture With Long-Lasting Greenery

During party season, it’s common to put floral arrangements in the front hall and on the dining table. But what about your bar area? Here, feathery maidenhair and asparagus ferns are planted amongst moss, proving that gorgeous greenery can stand on its own, sans flowers. Potted in a ceramic bowl, this arrangement is a stylish alternative to a bouquet, making it a perfect hostess gift.