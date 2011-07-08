Yacht Style

With warm weather at its peak, I’ve been spending quite some time near Toronto’s waterfront, watching folks sailing nearby. I love boats — or should I say yachts!? They are a hot commodity and are often decked-out to resemble seaside resorts. I was perusing the internet, daydreaming of a voyage at sea, when I stumbled across these luxury vessels.

This Dutch-designed yacht with teak floors and modern furniture has windows that open up for an indoor-outdoor experience. With a view like that, who needs art?

Patio furniture and white linen uphostery looks perfectly breezy on fashion royalty Alberta Ferretti’s yacht. I can only imagine all the A-listers who have lounged here during the Cannes Film Festival.

You can’t go wrong with nautical stripes! The large banquette and pedestal tables give the Lady Elizabeth III a glam bistro vibe. I wonder how they keep the glossy white deck so perfectly pristine?

I wish I had more information on this vintage boho-chic yacht, but I found it on Pinterest without a source. This look reminds me of Roche Bobois’ MahJong Couture collection. If you can afford a yacht, you might as well splurge on sofas, don’t you think?

You might not have a boat, but you can still enjoy high-sea style on your patio with these nautical themed West Elm cushions. At around $20 each, you can put the money you saved toward your yacht fund.

Don’t be fooled, this kitchen isn’t floating on the open sea. It’s a yacht-inspired kitchen! The classic white-on-wood cabinets and shelving, combined with blue floors, is reminiscent of traditional boats. And for an authentic touch, the designer replicated details he saw in an old 1920s yacht photograph to create the wooden grills on the cabinets.

After poring over this gorgeous kitchen, maybe I’ll just live the yacht lifestyle on solid ground!

