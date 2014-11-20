Zaha Hadid’s New Project In Cambodia

Starchitect Zaha Hadid has unveiled her plans for a new project in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Her first project in Cambodia, the Sleuk Rith Institute is a centre for research on the Khmer Rouge and Cambodia’s genocide. Hadid’s design, which uses wood in a large-scale way for the first time, includes five intersecting structures, one for each of the institute’s functions: museum, graduate school, library, research centre and archive. It’s a departure from her usual, swooping style, but a beautiful one.