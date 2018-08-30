3 Mouthwatering Recipes From Anthony Rose’s New Cookbook, The Last Schmaltz

Remember when everyone was suddenly craving cauliflower? Blame Anthony Rose, king of amped-up comfort food, whose Slow-Roasted Cauliflower with Halloumi, Tahini and Pomegranate Seeds became a much-ordered, much-copied classic at Fat Pasha. This recipe and many more he’s known for — from Rose and Sons’ cheesy Patty Melt to Nutella Babka Bread Pudding — are all in his first book, along with funny stories from the front lines.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try!

patty melt

Patty Melt

rib roast

Rib Roast

Nutella Babka Bread Pudding

Kristen Eppich
Excerpted from The Last Schmaltz: A Very Serious Cookbook by Anthony Rose and Chris Johns. Copyright © 2018 Anthony Rose and Chris Johns. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
