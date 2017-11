3 Recipes From Donna Hay’s New Cookbook, Basics To Brilliance

Master the fundamentals of cooking with Basics To Brilliance, the latest tome from renowned Australian cookbook author Donna Hay. Each basic recipe — including delicious treats such as molten brownies and her nan’s sponge cake — features easy variations that elevate the basics to something even more exquisite.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try:

Mini Prosciutto and Cheese Soufflés

Mixed Tempura Vegetables

S’mores