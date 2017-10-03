Bake Dessert Like A Pastry Chef With These 3 Recipes

Beloved chef and author of Plenty, Yotam Ottolenghi returns to his pastry chef roots with Sweet, one of the “it” cookbooks for gift-giving this year. Co-written with pastry chef Helen Goh, it features more than 110 recipes for sweets treats, including desserts such as Chocolate, Banana And Pecan Cookies, Mont Blanc Tarts and the gorgeous cover recipe, Cinnamon Pavlova With Praline Cream And Fresh Figs, all available below.

Chocolate, Banana And Pecan Cookies

Cinnamon Pavlova, Praline Cream And Fresh Figs

Mont Blanc Tarts