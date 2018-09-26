A First Look At Meghan Markle’s Favorite New Cookbook, Together

With a foreword by The Duchess of Sussex, Together: Our Community Cookbook is sure to fly off the shelves. But it’s the recipes inside this book that make it one you’ll reference again and again.

The dishes come courtesy of a remarkable group of women, all affected by 2017’s Grenfell Tower fire. After the tragedy left their community reeling, they set up the Hubb Community Kitchen: a place for their displaced neighbors to cook, dine and just feel at home.

Attendees quickly bonded over trading recipes, and stories, from their European, African and Middle Eastern backgrounds. But due to funding, the Kitchen could only operate twice a week. That is, until a certain royal came to visit.

Today, the Kitchen is open all week, thanks to the help of the The Royal Foundation. Profits from the sale of Together benefit the Kitchen as well, along with other local cooking initiatives. It’s a topic The Duchess is particularly passionate about. “The universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food — it’s something we can all relate to,” she says.

So, why not invite loved ones over to whip up one of the book’s flavor-packed dishes? While it’s tough to play favorites, here are three recipes we think are perfect for fall entertaining.

