Bakery We Love: Sorelle & Co.

Stepping into Vaughan bakery Sorelle & Co. is like taking a trip to France, minus the airfare. The elegant bakery offers a selection of treats made from “worry-free” ingredients, making it the ultimate destination for vegans as well as those who have food sensitivities.

Motivated by her daughters’ dietary needs, the owner wanted to create a place where parents could take their kids on special occasions without having to worry about the ingredients. And of course, like any Parisian-style bakery, the interior alone makes it worth a trip.

Designed by Jelena Segovic and Harvey Wise of Harvey Wise Design, the space is inspired by a bygone era. “We looked at classical traditional spaces in architectural interiors but also at what is contemporary today and tried to marry the two so that the space would feel classic and timeless.”

There’s a strong Parisian bistro influence here — intimate lighting, tufted banquette seating and boutique-style chairs. But the standout feature is undoubtedly the crystal globe pendants that are hung in an unexpected grouping, lending a dramatic effect to the space.

Located at 1050 Rutherford Rd, Vaughan.