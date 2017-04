Become A Grill Master With This BBQ Cookbook

For the serious griller, this is the definitive guide to becoming a barbecue aficionado. With specific sections devoted to proper smoker operation, becoming a successful backyard barbecue cook, and spotlights on regional barbecue styles (such as Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas), this cookbook will help you reach grill-master status this season.

Here are two recipes from the cookbook to try:

Memphis-Style Dry Rub Baby Back Ribs

Jake’s Cowboy Beans