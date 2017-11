Cook Like A Chef With Paul Kahan’s New Cookbook

If you’ve ever wanted to cook like a chef in the comfort of your own home, here’s your chance. Chef Paul Kahan and executive chef Cosmo Goss with Rachel Holtzman share recipes from The Publican, one of Chicago’s most-loved restaurants that’s known for its pork- and seafood-centric, beer-friendly cooking.

Try two recipes from the cookbook Cheers To The Publican, Repast And Present!

Mussels In Sour Beer

Publican Chicken