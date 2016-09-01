Cookbook Spotlight: Soup For Syria
Lebanese-American food writer Barbara Abdeni Massaad has collected recipes from acclaimed chefs and cookbook authors to help food-relief efforts for Syrian refugees (through the UN). Contributors include Alice Waters and Anthony Bourdain, and the recipes from around the world range from gondi (a Persian-Jewish meat-dumpling soup) from Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi to Mark Bittman’s Korean-Style Beef Or Pork Soup With Rice to Greg Malouf’s Fennel Soup With Lemon And Cinnamon.
Here’s a recipe from the cookbook to try:
