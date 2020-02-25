Discover French Cuisine With The New Cookbook, Dinner in French

Star New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark grew up spending summers with her family in France, where she learned a lot about cooking — and eating. In her latest cookbook (she’s written more than three dozen!), Dinner in French, Melissa modernizes 150 classic French recipes to reflect the way we cook today. Fall in love with French cuisine again with standout dishes such as savory Lamb Shank Cassoulet and Ratatouille Sheet-Pan Chicken, and, for dessert, Campari Olive Oil Cake and Apricot Tarte Tatin.

Scroll down to discover three delectably decadent recipes.

French Baked Eggs With Smoked Salmon & Tarragon Cream

French Onion Soup with Grilled Gruyère Sandwiches

Apricot Tarte Tatin