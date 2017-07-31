Discover 3 New Ways To Cook Vegetables!

The owner of Ava Gene’s restaurant in Portland, Oregon, Joshua McFadden is known for being a chef with the soul of a farmer. His debut cookbook, Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables, draws on his experience working in N.Y.C. restaurants and the agricultural knowledge he gained while managing the Four Season Farm in Maine. His seasonal recipes include a wide range of sauces and vinaigrettes, plus fresh takes on classic dishes such as pasta carbonara.

Here are three recipes from the cookbook to try:

Turnip Salad With Yogurt, Herbs, And Poppy Seeds

Crushed And Fried Potatoes With Crispy Herbs And Garlic

Cabbage And Mushroom Hand Pies