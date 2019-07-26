Gwyneth Paltrow's The Clean Plate

Try 3 Vegan Recipes From Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Cookbook, The Clean Plate

From smoothies to entrées to desserts, Gwyneth Paltrow’s fourth cookbook offers more of her trademark healthful and delicious recipes in the “super-clean eating” vein. Beautiful photos help inspire you to take better care of yourself, whether you believe in the health benefits of eschewing certain food groups or not.

Scroll down to discover three vegan recipes that are just begging to be photographed (then devoured).

Gwyneth Paltrow's Apricot Balls

Apricot, Cashew & Coconut Truffles

Gwyneth Paltrow's Cucumber And Avocado Gazpacho

Cucumber & Avocado Gazpacho

Gwyneth Paltrow's Black Rice Pudding

Black Rice Pudding With Coconut Milk & Mango

0 ratings
Advertisement


Author:
Eshun Mott
Source:
Excerpted from the book The Clean Plate; Eat, Reset, Heal by Gwyneth Paltrow. Copyright © 2019 by Gwyneth Paltrow Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.
Tags: