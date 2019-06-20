3 Vibrant Middle Eastern Dishes From Cookbook, Honey & Co. At Home

In their third cookbook, chefs Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer of the beloved U.K. Honey & Co. restaurants inspire with fresh and flavorful Middle Eastern recipes that are close to their hearts. Recipes run the gamut from the homey to the spectacular (check out their Pickled Peach Salad With Pistachios And Parsley), and are separated into sections such as For Us Two, For Friends, For the Weekend and For a Crowd.

Scroll down to try three vibrant dishes to add to your summer recipe roster.

Cherry, Herb And Freekeh Tabule

Pickled Peach Salad With Pistachios And Parsley

Strawberry Ricotta Cakes