The Hottest Cookbooks To Give & Get This Holiday Season

It’s never too early to start prepping your holiday wish list, and cookbooks make the perfect present. This year, some of the buzziest names in the food industry released new tomes that are just begging to be gifted — whether for your loved ones or yourself! From Chrissy Teigen’s famous Banana Bread in Cravings: Hungry For More to Jamie Oliver’s decadent Lasagne in Jamie Cooks Italy, these foolproof dishes are sure to please at any family gathering.

Here are four must-have cookbooks we’re coveting right now — plus, our favorite recipe from each!

The Cookbook: Ottolenghi Simple by Yotoman Ottolenghi

Why We Love It: Streamlined versions of Yotam’s Middle Eastern-inspired recipes will transport your palette. Appetite by Random House, 2018, HC 320 pages, $42.

Recipe To Try: Charred Cherry Tomatoes With Cold Yogurt

The Cookbook: Jamie Cooks Italy by Jamie Oliver

Why We Love It: Jamie steps in for the old-school nonnas and shows us that cooking Italian food is easy. HarperCollins, 2018, HC 408 pages, $42.

Recipe To Try: Lasagne

The Cookbook: Cravings: Hungry for More by Chrissy Teigen and Adeena Sussman

Why We Love It: Recipes for lighter, flavorful comfort food will still satisfy all of your cravings. Clarkson Potter, 2018, HC 265 pages, $40.

Recipe To Try: Twitter’s (and Uncle Mike’s) Banana Bread

The Cookbook: Ship to Shore by John Bil

Why We Love It: It has the information and recipes you need to make good choices at the seafood counter from a Prince Edward Island-native. House of Anansi, 2018, HC 304 pages, $35.

Recipe To Try: Fried Steamer Clams