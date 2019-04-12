How To Preserve Lemons

Chef Doug Penfold shares three easy steps to make preserved lemons at home — a staple in Moroccan dishes.

1. Look for small, thin-skinned organic lemons, preferably Meyer. Cut each lemon almost into quarters, leaving one end intact.

2. Pack the inside of each lemon with 1 teaspoon of kosher salt.

3. Squeeze as many lemons as you can into a clean jar. This will create some lemon juice. Seal and refrigerate for 1 week, shaking the jar daily. The lemons will keep for up to six months in the fridge.