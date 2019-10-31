Sababa cookbook

3 Comforting Israeli Recipes From The New Cookbook, Sababa

Tel Aviv-based American author Adeena Sussman teaches readers how to create flavor-packed recipes with Israeli ingredients such as tahini, sumac, harissa and za’atar. Sababa translates to “everything is awesome,” so whether you try the comforting Marak Katom soup filled with seasonal root vegetables or the Smoky Eggplant P’titim, it’s guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser.

Scroll down to try three heartwarming recipes for the colder months.

Pomegroni cocktail

Marak Katom (Orange Soup) with Crunchy Seeds and Harissa

Cinnamony Smoky Eggplant P’titim

Source:
Excerpted from Sababa by Adeena Sussman. Copyright © 2019 Adeena Sussman. Photographs copyright © Dan Perez. Published in the United States by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.
