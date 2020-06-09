Celebrate African American Cuisine With The New Cookbook, Jubilee

Culinary journalist and community activist Toni Tipton-Martin invites readers to celebrate centuries of African American cooking in this collection of 100-plus recipes. Named one of the best cookbooks of 2019 by The New York Times, Jubilee gives us an opportunity to learn about the cooks who established this unique cuisine as they share their favorite family recipes — think Sweet Potato Biscuits, Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Pecan Pie With Bourbon.

Wilted Mixed Greens With Bacon

Creole Fried Chicken

Caribbean Roast Pork