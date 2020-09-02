3 Vegetarian Recipes From Yotam Ottolenghi’s Brand New Cookbook

Foodie fan favorite and bestselling author Yotam Ottolenghi is back with his third cookbook. An addition to the Plenty series, Ottolenghi Flavor is a continuation of Yotam’s focus on plant-based eating, teaching us the best ways to prepare and cook vegetables, and how to build, amplify and accentuate flavors. Featuring stunning photography and more than 100 vegetarian recipes (try the Stuffed Eggplant in Curry or the Vegetable Schnitzel), this is a must-have for your cookbook library.

Roasted & Pickled Celery Root With Sweet Chile Dressing

Stuffed Eggplant In Curry & Coconut Dal

Berry Platter With Sheep Milk Labneh & Orange Oil