3 Plant-Based Recipes From The New Cookbook, Love & Lemons Every Day

Food blogger Jeanine Donofrio of Love & Lemons is changing the way we think about eating healthy with her brand new cookbook, Love & Lemons Every Day. With over 300 pages of delicious recipes, beautiful photography and savvy tips, you’ll be inspired to make fresh fruit and veg the star of every meal.

Try three vegan recipes that prove plant-based has never tasted so good.

Loaded Butternut Squash Queso

Cauliflower Steaks With Lemon Salsa Verde

Cherry Pie Chia Parfaits