10+ Pantry Essentials From A Top Baking Blogger

Samantha Seneviratne, the blogger behind Love, Cake, shares the baking ingredients she can’t live without.

Who better to ask what to stock up on in your baking pantry than recipe developer, food stylist and author of The New Sugar and Spice: A Recipe for Bolder Baking, Samantha Seneviratne. Before launching her popular baking blog, Love, Cake, Samantha held posts as food editor at a variety of popular magazines. Here’s a list of basic and specialty baking items Samantha stocks her cupboards with.

THE BASICS:

Baking powder

Baking soda

Assorted spices

Nielsen Massey vanilla and almond extract

Sea salt

King Arthur All-purpose Flour

Granulated sugar

Brown sugar

THE EXTRAS:

Guittard Semisweet Chocolate Chips: “I like the flavor of Guittard chips for simpler baked goods with just a bit of chocolate. They’re also excellent in chocolate chip cookies.”

Callebaut Chocolate: “I keep bars on hand for shaving or melting into deep, rich chocolate desserts.”

India Tree Sanding Sugars: “I always keep these sanding sugar on hand for adding a bit of sparkle and crunch to cookies, pies, and muffins. They aren’t essential, but they certainly add something special to baked goods.”

Love’n Bake Nut Pastes: “Pistachio and almond are my favorite. I fold them into cakes, cookies, and breads.”

Lyle’s Golden Syrup: “I like to use this syrup, which is made from sugarcane, in place of honey and corn syrup in my baked goods. I just love the flavor.”

Look for Samantha’s debut cookbook, The New Sugar and Spice: A Recipe for Bolder Baking, out now