3 Fuss-Free Recipes From The New Cookbook, Cooking For Good Times

Chef Paul Kahan may have built a culinary empire in Chicago, but he’s also known for his casual style of entertaining at home. He knows that getting everyone involved, and having drinks and snacks while you cook together is key to a fun gathering. In his latest cookbook, Cooking for Good Times, Paul shares the secrets to low-stress cooking, as well as favorite recipes from his restaurants. (Oh, hello Bacon-wrapped Chorizo-stuffed Dates!)

Scroll down and bookmark these vibrant and flavor-packed recipes.

Roasted & Marinated Roots With Smoky Yogurt, Crisp Lentils & Dill Vinaigrette

Grains With Roasted Cauliflower, Black Olives & Oranges

Bacon-Wrapped, Chorizo-Stuffed Dates