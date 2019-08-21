5 Simple Steps To Build A Better Salad

Food editor Eshun Mott shares five ingredients to take your salad to the next level.

1. Mix Those Greens

Put down that box of mesclun mix! We know it’s easy, but there are so many better options. Mix and match your own combinations. Try:

radicchio

Belgian endive

frisée

mâche

butter lettuce

fresh herbs

arugula

kale

baby beet or chard greens

Tip: Wash them right. Rinse leaves thoroughly in cold water, then use a salad spinner (one of the few single-use gadgets we like!) to remove excess water. Don’t worry about getting them perfectly dry.

2. Pick Some Produce

Any seasonal vegetables or fruits calling your name can become the stars of a salad. Prep them to bring out their best flavors, whether that’s raw, blanching, grilling or pickling. Try:

shaved fennel

grilled peaches

quick-pickled carrots

raw fresh corn

roasted sweet potato

fresh ripe plums

3. Add Richness

Often this is a protein, but it can also be vegetables if you want to go meat free. Try:

boiled eggs

feta cheese

grilled salmon

roasted vegetables

cooked grains

marinated and cooked chicken or steak

avocado

4. Dress For Success

A simple green salad only needs a splash of olive oil and a pinch of salt, while a more complex salad needs something more assertive to pull it together. Keep a selection of good-quality oils, vinegars and citrus on hand for almost instant homemade dressing.

5. Go For The Crunch

Toppers add texture and a flourish that make even green salads feel special. Try homemade croutons, toasted nuts, roasted chickpeas or even a pinch of coarse salt.