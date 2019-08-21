5 Simple Steps To Build A Better Salad
Food editor Eshun Mott shares five ingredients to take your salad to the next level.
1. Mix Those Greens
Put down that box of mesclun mix! We know it’s easy, but there are so many better options. Mix and match your own combinations. Try:
- radicchio
- Belgian endive
- frisée
- mâche
- butter lettuce
- fresh herbs
- arugula
- kale
- baby beet or chard greens
Tip: Wash them right. Rinse leaves thoroughly in cold water, then use a salad spinner (one of the few single-use gadgets we like!) to remove excess water. Don’t worry about getting them perfectly dry.
2. Pick Some Produce
Any seasonal vegetables or fruits calling your name can become the stars of a salad. Prep them to bring out their best flavors, whether that’s raw, blanching, grilling or pickling. Try:
- shaved fennel
- grilled peaches
- quick-pickled carrots
- raw fresh corn
- roasted sweet potato
- fresh ripe plums
3. Add Richness
Often this is a protein, but it can also be vegetables if you want to go meat free. Try:
- boiled eggs
- feta cheese
- grilled salmon
- roasted vegetables
- cooked grains
- marinated and cooked chicken or steak
- avocado
4. Dress For Success
A simple green salad only needs a splash of olive oil and a pinch of salt, while a more complex salad needs something more assertive to pull it together. Keep a selection of good-quality oils, vinegars and citrus on hand for almost instant homemade dressing.
5. Go For The Crunch
Toppers add texture and a flourish that make even green salads feel special. Try homemade croutons, toasted nuts, roasted chickpeas or even a pinch of coarse salt.